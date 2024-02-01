Emma Stone Actually Finds Poor Things' Controversial Sex Scenes 'Clinical & Funny'

Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos' 2023 film "Poor Things" has received a lot of critical acclaim, but it's also been the subject of a fair amount of backlash. The Golden Lion winner tells the story of Bella, a woman who dies only to be revived and have her brain replaced with that of an infant by a twisted scientist, in turn setting her on a journey of self-discovery (read: sexual exploration). Due to this complicated subject matter, "Poor Things" has been roped into a larger discourse about sex scenes in cinema.

More reactionary critics have been quick to slam the film's off-beat comedy and have taken serious issue with its subject matter. Other critics have slammed the film for being pedophilic since Bella is technically at the mental age of a child when she begins having sex. But one person who didn't criticize Lanthimos for including sex scenes in the movie was Emma Stone, who earned a Critic's Choice Award and a Golden Globe for her performance as Bella.

Following the #MeToo movement, audiences have been much more critical of intimacy in entertainment settings. However, Stone assured audiences that her sex scenes in "Poor Things" were shot with her enthusiastic consent.

"[The shoots] were very comfortable," she told GamesRadar+. "It was a really small room every time, it was very few people, and we had an amazing intimacy coordinator, Elle McAlpine. In some ways, those scenes were kind of easier than the other ones because they were so choreographed and so straightforward."