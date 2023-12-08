Mark Ruffalo Plays The Best Movie Villain Of The Year In Poor Things

This article contains spoilers for "Poor Things."

Every year brings a fresh batch of cinematic baddies to vie for the throne of best villain of the bunch. 2023 in particular has ushered in a number of leading contenders, from William Hale (Robert DeNiro) and his murderous conspiracy at the heart of "Killers of the Flower Moon" to Robert Downey, Jr.'s jealously vengeful Lewis Strauss in "Oppenheimer" (and, arguably, Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer himself) to even M3GAN in, well, "M3GAN." But as sinister and horrifying as all of these antagonists undoubtedly were, Yorgos Lanthimos might have just saved the best — or worst — for last with "Poor Things."

The surprise Oscar hopeful (you can check out /Film's glowing review by Mike Shutt here) follows the Frankenstein-esque story of mad scientist and surgeon Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe) reanimating the corpse of a woman who died by suicide into that of Bella Baxter (Emma Stone). With the intelligence and emotional understanding of a toddler yet restricted to the suffocating confines of Godwin's estate, Bella's efforts to awaken herself to the wider and much more complicated world around her takes up much of the film's first act. Her inciting action to leave home and travel the globe is largely influenced by the arrival of the wonderfully named Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo, having the absolute time of his life). We know from the withering assessments of others that he's little more than a "cad" and a "rake," barely containing his lustful intentions for Bella from the start, but how bad could he possibly be if his actions result in Bella's freedom?

As it turns out? The answer is "very." Boosted by Ruffalo's utter commitment to the bit and writer Tony McNamara's razor-sharp wit, Duncan Wedderburn cements himself as the 2023 villain we most love to hate.