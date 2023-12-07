Poor Things Ending Explained: The Body Electric

This post will contain spoilers for "Poor Things."

Director Yorgos Lanthimos has made multiple films about characters who are controlled — to mixed fates — by their sexual appetites, and how their sexual desire will ultimately push up against their prison-like boundaries.

In his 2009 film "Dogtooth," a weirdly tyrannical father (Christos Stergioglou) has kept his children confined in their childhood home until their young adulthood, lying to them about the nature of the world and teaching them nonsensical vocabulary. The young son is granted regular conjugal visits from a hired interloper (Anna Kalaitzidou). She, against the father's rules, begins explaining sex to the kids, and they begin thinking about the outside world. The father attempts to control his children's sex lives, but ultimately runs aground on his daughter's taste of knowledge.

In his 2015 sci-fi fantasy film "The Lobster," uncoupled people are forced into depressing romance camps where they must artificially find a romantic partner or face the fate of being magically transformed into an animal. A man and a woman (Colin Farrell and Rachel Weisz) fall deeply in love and work out their honest, but verboten, sexual attraction through a series of codewords and gestures. Eventually, their inability to exercise their sexual energies leads to loss and blindness.

In his 2018 film "The Favourite," Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) is largely clueless about the state of her queendom, and relies on the sexual attention of two warring women (Weisz, Emma Stone) to make her decisions. The two women fall into a sharp rivalry over who gets to be the queen's kept lover.

His new film "Poor Things" is also about sexual appetites, but ultimately reveals lust and sexual freedom as liberating facets of humanity, and the very key for women to shake off the would-be shackles of male-kind.