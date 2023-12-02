Can Emma Stone's Poor Things Turn Critical Acclaim Into Box Office Dollars?

Five years after "The Favourite" became a box office hit and an Oscar-winning smash, director Yorgos Lanthimos is back with another awards season hopeful in the form of "Poor Things." Featuring an A-list cast that reunited him with Emma Stone, this is the kind of project that would have seemed like a surefire winner in pre-pandemic times. But can this movie manage to turn praise from critics into actual box office dollars? That is, indeed, the big question for Disney right now, with "Poor Things" being released through the company's Searchlight Pictures banner.

"The Favourite" made a hair shy of $96 million worldwide against a budget of $15 million. It also earned a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars; Lanthimos was nominated for Best Director, and Olivia Colman won Best Actress in a legitimate surprise. It was a huge, well-rounded hit. As a result, Lanthimos was cut a much larger check for "Poor Things," which has a budget in the $35 million range. In the pandemic era, justifying a budget of that size for a movie aimed squarely at adult audiences — a movie that doesn't exactly scream commercial hit, mind you — is a tough ask.

Searchlight is doing a platform release for "Poor Things" beginning on December 8, with the film opening on just nine screens. Similar to "Everything Everywhere All at Once," the idea is to increase the screens week by week and build buzz as the release expands, which will hopefully lead to an increase in ticket sales as word of mouth grows. For a movie like this, the strategy offers a more likely path to success than releasing it on 1,000 screens or more on opening weekend and merely hoping for the best. "The Favourite" debuted on just four screens back in 2018, opening to $422,000 before expanding wide over the next few months.