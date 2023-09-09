Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things Becomes An Oscars Front-Runner With Venice Golden Lion Win

Things are looking up — way up — for the latest film from the Greek cinematic maestro of weird, Yorgos Lanthimos. "Poor Things" had already been picked up for distribution by Fox Searchlight before it made its way to the 80th Venice International Film Festival, but Searchlight recently pushed the film from its September 8 release date back to December amid the historic and ongoing WGA/SAG-AFTRA strikes. If the studios had seen fit to part with less than 1 percent of their annual revenue to give the writers and actors a fair deal, many of us might have already seen "Poor Things" by now. But now we have all the more reason to look forward to it.

This afternoon, Venezia's mistress of ceremonies, the Italian actress Caterina Murino, took to the Palazzo del Cinema to announce the festival's award winners. The top prize of the Golden Lion (think Palme d'Or or the Oscars' Best Picture award) went to "Poor Things." Because festival rules hold that no film can win multiple awards, star Emma Stone went home empty-handed, despite being the Best Actress award's front-runner by a mile.

Oscar talk has already commenced for Stone, Lanthimos, and the film. In terms of bellwethers, the award most commonly looked to as a Best Picture indicator on the international circuit is the Toronto International Film Festival's People's Choice Award. Over the course of the 2010s, the People's Choice Award predicted three Best Picture winners and six other nominees. But the Golden Lion has steadily been climbing in favorability among awards-casters, given the 2017-2020 run of "The Shape of Water," "Roma," "Joker," and "Nomadland."

Could this vote of confidence in Venice be enough for "Poor Things" to mount serious competition against the juggernaut that is Barbenheimer? Let's see.