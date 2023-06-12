Poor Things Author Was A Fan Of Yorgos Lanthimos From The Start

Yorgos Lanthimos has carved out a career as an accessible surrealist. From "Dogtooth" to "The Favourite," he's evinced a darkly comedic understanding of humanity's self-destructive preoccupations. At his best, he's both a satirist and tragedian; his characters are trapped in social constructs that will eventually grind them to dust.

This doesn't sound like much fun, but Lanthimos is a gifted visualist. His films are sumptuously designed, and expertly shot. You sink into his movies, even when you know they're driving toward a downbeat conclusion. And if the trailer is any indication, it appears he's outdone himself in the visual department with his adaptation of Alasdair Gray's "Poor Things."

The film reunites Lanthimos with Emma Stone, who was memorably subjected to the pathetic whims of Olivia Colman's Queen Anne in "The Favourite." Stone plays a woman resurrected by an ambitious scientist (Willem Dafoe), which places it squarely in the realm of Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein," but her reborn character is alive to the challenges of her new world. She yearns to live as a liberated being, to experience life with a renewed vigor that rankles the patriarchal society into which she's been thrust.

"Poor Things" looks like the most complex undertaking of Lanthimos' career, and it's one he's been working up to. It's definitely the biggest movie he's ever made, but it might mean more than the others because he received the blessing of the novel's deceased author.