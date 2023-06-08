Poor Things Trailer: Yorgos Lanthimos And Emma Stone Reunite For A Strange New Film

If there was ever a director-actor pair that just made sense, it was Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone. Their collaboration on "The Favourite" has become a legend at this point, producing a masterwork for both of them that sees Stone reaching acting heights she arguably hadn't seen until that film. Thankfully, the pair is coming back together for the strange little sci-fi parable "Poor Things," and we finally have a full-length trailer for the upcoming film.

In the sneak peek, we get a much more fleshed-out version of Lanthimos' take on the tale of Frankenstein. Stone utterly lights up the screen as the central character — Frankenstein's monster, so to speak — Bella Baxter, while we also get a better look at Willem Dafoe's Dr. Baxter. We also get a bit more time with Ramy Yousef's mysterious character and even glimpse Jerrod Carmichael looking fresh in period wear.

Plus, Searchlight Pictures also released a delightfully weird poster for the film via their social media channels shortly after the trailer debuted. It features Stone in an ornate pink gown, but where her head should be a copy of her body has sprouted. The distributor used the tagline "She's nothing like you've ever seen," and this image personifies that in a very exciting and strange way.