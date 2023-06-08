Poor Things Trailer: Yorgos Lanthimos And Emma Stone Reunite For A Strange New Film
If there was ever a director-actor pair that just made sense, it was Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone. Their collaboration on "The Favourite" has become a legend at this point, producing a masterwork for both of them that sees Stone reaching acting heights she arguably hadn't seen until that film. Thankfully, the pair is coming back together for the strange little sci-fi parable "Poor Things," and we finally have a full-length trailer for the upcoming film.
In the sneak peek, we get a much more fleshed-out version of Lanthimos' take on the tale of Frankenstein. Stone utterly lights up the screen as the central character — Frankenstein's monster, so to speak — Bella Baxter, while we also get a better look at Willem Dafoe's Dr. Baxter. We also get a bit more time with Ramy Yousef's mysterious character and even glimpse Jerrod Carmichael looking fresh in period wear.
Plus, Searchlight Pictures also released a delightfully weird poster for the film via their social media channels shortly after the trailer debuted. It features Stone in an ornate pink gown, but where her head should be a copy of her body has sprouted. The distributor used the tagline "She's nothing like you've ever seen," and this image personifies that in a very exciting and strange way.
Watch the Poor Things trailer
Lanthimos' upcoming film has a real shot of going big for its premiere, so it will be interesting to see what kind of fanfare the movie sets up around its opening. Considering the director's Grand Jury Prize win for "The Favourite" at the Venice Film Festival in 2018, it wouldn't be too surprising to see this new work play in this year's installment of the prestigious Italian festival. Plus, the film hits theaters just as the festival comes to a close, so it would be the perfect time for a premiere. Just saying.
According to Searchlight, "Poor Things" centers on "the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter. Under Baxter's protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn, a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation."
Lanthimos produced "Poor Things" on top of his directorial duties, while "The Favourite" writer Tony McNamara penned the script. Stone and her husband, David McCary, and Ali Herting also produced the film (under their Fruit Tree Productions label) alongside Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe.
"Poor Things" will arrive in theaters on September 8, 2023.