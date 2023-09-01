Emma Stone's Graphic Sex Scenes In Poor Things Are Coming To Save The Movie Sex Discourse

If you're lucky enough to have missed the Movie Sex Discourse until now, allow me to fill you in. Every full moon or so, the question is posed on social media: "Are sex scenes necessary in movies?" The answer, of course, is yes, as /Film writers Witney Seibold and BJ Colangelo have eloquently argued in the past. Now, obviously, not all sex scenes are equal in terms of how they're shot and the way they treat actors. Heck, some of the more infamous ones in film history were even downright unethical in the way they were made. But there's a world of difference between saying sex scenes should be done responsibly and implying that consensual sex (a perfectly healthy thing people do every day) has no place in cinema.

This brings us to Yorgos Lathimos, the director of critical darlings like "The Lobster" and the Oscar-winning "The Favourite," and his new period film "Poor Things." Adapted from Alasdair Gray's 1992 novel, the film casts "Favourite" star Emma Stone as Bella Baxter, a Victorian-era woman who is re-animated "Frankenstein"-style with a transplanted brain, allowing her to re-discover everything about what it's like being alive with a fresh set of eyes. Naturally, that includes what it's like to have sex, whether it involves flying solo (yes, I mean masturbation, not what Han Solo and Chewbacca may or may not do while they're showering together), or with another person.

If you're surprised by this, then you've probably never seen any of Lanthimos' previous work — much less watched "Poor Things" and "The Favourite" scribe Tony McNamara's prematurely canceled Hulu series "The Great" (a show where, among other things, Nicholas Hoult gives new meaning to the term "cuckolding"). But more than that, Lanthimos has assured that, yes, Stone's graphic sex scenes are extremely "necessary" to his new film.