Hulu Has Canceled Acclaimed Series The Great After Three Seasons

For three seasons, "The Great" has operated as one of the wildest, most debaucherous, and otherwise fantastic shows to emerge in the era of streaming. Created and overseen by "The Favourite" writer Tony McNamara, the series re-imagines a young Catherine the Great (played superbly by Elle Fanning) and her reign as the Empress of All Russia, taking immense liberties with history in whatever way it deems fit to serve its story (as the show cheekily acknowledges with its full title, "The Great: An Occasionally True Story"). Alas, all things must eventually come to an end, even something as beautifully bizarre and outlandish as "The Great."

Coming off a stellar third season that proved the show has yet to miss a step (one full of all the swooning romance, comical murders, aching drama, marvelous swearing, pitch-dark social satire, and people in period garb awkwardly going to pound town that fans of the series have grown accustomed to), Hulu has sadly elected not to renew "The Great" for a fourth season. As Deadline observed while confirming the news, "It's unclear what made the streamer decide to cancel the comedy," given its almost-universally positive reviews and apparent popularity.

It's almost as though streaming services refusing to release the viewership numbers for their shows to the general public makes it unnecessarily difficult for outside parties (like the viewers who would gladly campaign to save their favorite series if they knew it wasn't a lost cause) to tell if a title is even performing well or not. Perhaps we ought to do something about that?