Mark Ruffalo Thinks Anything Could Happen With Hulk's Future In The MCU

Warning: this post contains spoilers for episode 2 of "She-Hulk."

Anyone feeling a little more smashy, lately? That might have something to do with how all things Hulk-related are suddenly a topic of conversation after the release of "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law." Though predominantly focused on hardworking lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) navigating her abilities as a gamma-irradiated Hulk alongside her legal career, "She-Hulk" has also featured the character's cousin, Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner, in a key supporting role in the early going. His appearances have only stirred up even more excitement among fans about the original Avenger's role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward, which the actor himself is now weighing in on.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ruffalo speculated about all the different directions that the character could travel in the years ahead. Having played both mild-mannered Bruce and the mindless, rage-filled Hulk in "The Avengers," a slightly more in-control version in "Avengers: Age of Ultron," an almost toddler-like Hulk in "Thor: Ragnarok," and finally a fully-integrated Smart Hulk in "Avengers: Endgame" and beyond, the actor has covered a lot of ground in his last decade-plus in the role ... but what about his next appearance, after flying away in the last episode of "She-Hulk" into space-faring parts unknown?

Here's what Ruffalo had to say:

"Five years from now it could totally morph into anything, whatever's pertinent at the time. I almost see him going back to 'Berserker Hulk' or 'World War Hulk'. It could go anywhere. That's the exciting part — I've played five different versions from beginning to now, and that's kept it interesting for me and I hope interesting for other people."