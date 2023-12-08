Emma Stone's Weird Dance In Poor Things Isn't Even The Most Wild Yorgos Lanthimos Dance

The 2009 psychodrama "Dogtooth" delivers a gruesome tale of family dysfunction. An overlord father (Christos Stergioglou) and mother (Michelle Valley) keep their two daughters (Angeliki Papoulia and Mary Tsoni) and son (Christos Passalis) confined within a gated compound. The parents groom them to be frightened of the world beyond the walls by fabricating stories and fake facts, such as, a stray cat is a dangerous beast that murdered their (made-up) exiled brother who lived outside the fence. But smuggled VHS tapes led to a domino effect of the elder daughter's rebellion.

At their parent's anniversary party, the two sisters perform a dispassionate dance, shifting in stiff shuffles and head nods for their orderly parents. The younger daughter grows exhausted and sits out, but the elder presses on and takes liberties with her movement. She overexerts herself until her mother orders her to her seat where she chomps away on a cake in adolescent rage. When observing her spastic twirls, sloppy jeté, and rigid upward thrusts, a cinephile can discern the elder sister's attempt to copy the choreography of "Flashdance." In contrast to the original "Flashdance" dance, Lanthimos shoots Papoulia's movement with a clinical eye, deflating any possible euphoria and keeping her glumly defined by her parents' stern environment. But you wouldn't need to know "Flashdance" to decipher the rebellion within her graceless dance, especially in the before and after.

Her dance follows after her father forces her and her brother into incestuous sexual intercourse (i.e. rape by parental coercion). Having no language to protest against the act, she adopts the language of forbidden movies to bend her father's rigid order. At the film's climax, she lifts a dumbbell to her mouth and shatters her tooth — the "dogtooth" that her father claims keeps them inside — to ensure her escape from the compound. Such defiance is her own middle finger to her parents' carefully curated prison. It's just a common practice in a Lanthimos movie that an entrapped character must dance for their lives.