Hit Man Review: Glen Powell Charms His Way Through Richard Linklater's Light Comedy

"What's better than this? Glen Powell wearing a bunch of goofy wigs?" That seems to be the question at the heart of "Hit Man," Richard Linklater's extremely breezy comedy about a guy who pretends to murder people. Based on a true story (sort of, kind of, not really), "Hit Man" coasts on Powell's good looks and charm. With his square jaw and affable manner, it's easy to like Powell, and watching his recent rise to stardom has been fun. Here, he gets his juiciest role to date, and the fact that Powell co-wrote the script with Linklater seems to suggest this is him seizing his big moment; his chance to show the world what he can do. "Not only am I a handsome leading man," Powell is ready to proclaim here, "but I can also do silly voices!" It's fun, it's charming, it's a little too slight for its own good. By the time the end credits rolled, I thought, "That was fun ... I guess?"

Powell plays painfully boring philosophy professor Gary Johnson (yes, even his name is boring). He's divorced, loves to watch birds, and is a self-proclaimed cat person. He also has a side-gig: doing electronics work for the New Orleans Police Department. Through a series of unlikely events, Gary gets roped into going undercover to pose as a hitman. As Gary reveals via voice-over narration, hitmen aren't real — they're just something you see in the movies. But most people don't know that, which means they can easily be fooled by law enforcement officers posing as contract killers to bust them.