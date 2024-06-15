Inside Out Wrecked Me — And Inside Out 2 Wrecked Me For Very Different Reasons

This article contains spoilers for "Inside Out" and "Inside Out 2."

When "Inside Out" premiered in 2015, adults admitted without shame that the Pixar movie where emotions have emotions melted them into giant puddles. I was no different. I caught the film during a weekday matinee and had the entire theater to myself. No screaming kids, no teens texting, and I had the best seat in the house.

This also meant that I was a sight for the poor minimum-wage worker who found an adult woman crying so hard she was dry heaving, alone, after a family film.

Bing Bong's death is typically what reduces adults to tears, but after the devastation of "Toy Story 3," the (at the time) trilogy conclusion of the very first movie I saw in the theater, I was immune to anything dealing with the devastating personification of growing beyond childish wonders. For me, it's when Sadness takes control of the console. All of Riley's happy core memories are now sad. The good times she had now bring her pain because they're memories from a life she no longer lives. The console turns blue, and Riley finally breaks down in front of her parents.

"You need me to be happy but [...] I want to go home. Please don't be mad."

Riley's confession felt like it had been plucked from my Headquarters, with my own tiny version of Sadness finally taking over from a worn-out Joy because when I saw "Inside Out," I was in recovery from my second pancreatic cancer treatment surgery. Sure, I was fatigued from hospital visits, but I was more exhausted from pretending I was taking it all in stride so those who loved me wouldn't worry.

I had been rejecting my Sadness for over a year.