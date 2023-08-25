Kim Cattrall Stole And Just Like That's Season 2 Finale With A One Minute Cameo

"Sex and the City," for all of its imperfections (and there are many), is one of the most groundbreaking series in television history. Before "SATC," being single was almost universally depicted as being one of the worst possible things a woman could be. Tropes like spinsters, shrews, and sluts were seen as a death sentence, and single women were defined by their journey to becoming someone's wife and mother.

But then, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), and Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) defied the status quo and introduced the revolutionary idea that "maybe our girlfriends are our soulmates and guys are just people to have fun with." For six seasons, "Sex and the City" let women in their 30s be messy, vulgar, and oh-so-very sexy. I was "the Miranda" in my own friend group, and "Sex and the City" was a sleepover staple that allowed us to fantasize about what it was going to be like for us when we finally reached adulthood.

The series is also a painful reflection of its time, which means a lot of jokes and situations have aged like an open avocado in the sun. When it was announced that Max (at the time HBO Max) was going to revive the series as "And Just Like That" and follow the cast as women in their 50s, it was assumed that the series would have to reckon with its problematic past. Thus far, two seasons in, there has been an active attempt to course correct and include some much-needed diversity in its storytelling. Granted, it has been a clunky, awkward ride, but it's clear that, much like the privileged white women at the center, they're at least trying.

But an even bigger uphill battle has been the lack of "Sex and the City's" secret ingredient — Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones.