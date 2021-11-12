Is Cynthia Nixon's Miranda Coming Out In And Just Like That...?

As a queer woman who has spent nearly three decades on this planet desperate for representation, I've gotten very, very good at finding hidden messages, subtext, and queer coding just to feel seen by the media I love so much. Hell, I'm mentioned in the IMDb trivia for "It: Chapter 2" when I pointed out that the queer coded Richie Tozier is wearing the same shirt as Jesse in the wildly queer "A Nightmare on Elm Street 2." I have a black belt in head canoning and detecting queerness when the text (or producers/distributors) are too afraid to say the quiet part out loud.

This is all to say that when I watched the new trailer for "And Just Like That...," I noticed that Miranda is reading exceptionally queer in this new trailer. And I'm not just talking about the aura that surrounds the actress who plays her, the legendary LGBTQ+ icon, Cynthia Nixon.

My core group of teenage friends and I watched a lot of "Sex and the City," and I was our group's "Miranda." The fact that I, like Nixon, grew up to be a queer woman is an irony not lost on any of us. "Sex and the City" ended in 2004, the same year that Nixon began dating her now-wife, Christine Marinoni. In the years since then, Nixon has become one of the most visible LGBTQ+ activists, and the idea of Nixon going back to playing the straight Miranda — who, let's be real, has always read queer — seemed ... odd.