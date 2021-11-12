And Just Like That... Trailer: The Sex And The City Ladies Are Back!
When "Sex and the City" debuted in 1998, the series revolutionized the way women were able to openly talk about sex, relationships, desire, and autonomy. Now, in 2021, "And Just Like That..." is going to completely change the way we view and talk about women in their 50s. Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis, who play Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York Goldenblatt, are both 55, and Sarah Jessica Parker, who stars as Carrie Bradshaw, is 56. To put this in television context: these three women are older than 51-year-old Rue McClanahan at the start of "The Golden Girls." The ladies of this new chapter of "Sex and the City" aren't looking to retire to Florida anytime soon, as they've still got plenty of New York City living to experience.
The 10 episode series from executive producer Michael Patrick King will debut with two episodes on Thursday, December 9, 2021 on HBO Max, with the following eight episodes premiering weekly on Thursdays. Check out the full trailer below and get a glimpse of some of your old favorites and new faces alike, and try not to cry (like I did) when the late Willie Garson shows up as Carrie's longtime best friend, Stanford Blatch.
And Just Like That... Trailer
The marketing team behind "And Just Like That..." knew exactly how to cut a trailer, because opening on the iconic excited "Carrie squeal" immediately transported me back to the years of walking miles to my local Blockbuster to rent all six seasons of "Sex and the City" on DVD because my family couldn't afford HBO. "They say some things never change, but the truth is ... life is full of surprises," Carrie narrates over the trailer. "And as your story unfolds, the city reinvents itself, and just like that... a new chapter begins." Many have wondered how the show was going to pull off a new chapter without Kim Cattrall's Samantha, and while her presence is definitely missed, it looks like the show is still going to capture everything we loved about the original series.
"And Just Like That..." brings back three of the four women of "Sex and the City" and explores how their lives have changed since we last saw them, and how they're learning to navigate life in their 50s. The series also includes previously announced cast members Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler.
The original series was created by Darren Star and based on Candace Bushnell's book of the same name. The series sparked two follow-up films and the two season prequel series, "The Carrie Diaries."