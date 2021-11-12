And Just Like That... Trailer: The Sex And The City Ladies Are Back!

The marketing team behind "And Just Like That..." knew exactly how to cut a trailer, because opening on the iconic excited "Carrie squeal" immediately transported me back to the years of walking miles to my local Blockbuster to rent all six seasons of "Sex and the City" on DVD because my family couldn't afford HBO. "They say some things never change, but the truth is ... life is full of surprises," Carrie narrates over the trailer. "And as your story unfolds, the city reinvents itself, and just like that... a new chapter begins." Many have wondered how the show was going to pull off a new chapter without Kim Cattrall's Samantha, and while her presence is definitely missed, it looks like the show is still going to capture everything we loved about the original series.

"And Just Like That..." brings back three of the four women of "Sex and the City" and explores how their lives have changed since we last saw them, and how they're learning to navigate life in their 50s. The series also includes previously announced cast members Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler.

The original series was created by Darren Star and based on Candace Bushnell's book of the same name. The series sparked two follow-up films and the two season prequel series, "The Carrie Diaries."