And Just Like That, The Sex And The City Revival Gets An HBO Max Release Date
Stop arguing over which friend in your group chat is the Samantha (because the truth is, no one who calls themselves a Samantha is actually a Samantha) and start getting excited about HBO's "Sex and the City" reboot, "And Just Like That."
HBO officially announced during their HBO Max Europe launch that the new series, starring three of our four favorite ladies, will begin airing in December 2021. We might have some personal reservations based on the quality of the "Sex and the City" movies, but it's hard not to be excited to spend some time with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) again.
The series is shooting in the streets of New York City as we speak, and the rest of the cast isn't looking too bad. You can expect to see actors like Sara Ramírez ("Grey's Anatomy"), Sarita Choudhury ("The Green Knight"), Nicole Ari Parker ("Empire"), Karen Pittman ("Luke Cage"), and more join the cast.
Of course, there is also a slew of actors reprising their well-known roles, including Chris Noth as Carrie's forever love interest, Mr. Big, David Eigenberg as Miranda's husband, Steve Brady, and Evan Handler as Charlotte's husband, Harry Goldenblatt.
On a more somber note, Willie Garson, who played the iconic role of Carrie's best friend Stanford Blatch, also planned on joining the cast, but he tragically passed away due to pancreatic cancer in September 2021. There's no word on whether he had shot any scenes before his death.
Here We Go Again
In a world where every episode of television is an hour-long manifesto about grief and the true meaning of love, sometimes you just want to watch some fun friends do goofy sh*t together while you drink a cocktail mixed with liquor that absolutely shouldn't be mixed together. "Sex and the City" was that show, and hopefully "And Just Like That" will be, too. Despite the new title being kind of dumb and sort of a mouth full.
Just take a page out of Blumhouse's "Halloween" and call it "Sex and the City" with no explanation. Everyone will get it and it'll be much easier to remember what it's called after having a few too many cosmos. Even if it hits the low lows of the second film, a movie that truly shall not be named, it will still be something to put on when you're hungover and eating breakfast tacos on a Saturday.
What I'm saying is, even if it's not great, you're still going to want to know what everyone is wearing.