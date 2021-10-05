And Just Like That, The Sex And The City Revival Gets An HBO Max Release Date

Stop arguing over which friend in your group chat is the Samantha (because the truth is, no one who calls themselves a Samantha is actually a Samantha) and start getting excited about HBO's "Sex and the City" reboot, "And Just Like That."

HBO officially announced during their HBO Max Europe launch that the new series, starring three of our four favorite ladies, will begin airing in December 2021. We might have some personal reservations based on the quality of the "Sex and the City" movies, but it's hard not to be excited to spend some time with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) again.

The series is shooting in the streets of New York City as we speak, and the rest of the cast isn't looking too bad. You can expect to see actors like Sara Ramírez ("Grey's Anatomy"), Sarita Choudhury ("The Green Knight"), Nicole Ari Parker ("Empire"), Karen Pittman ("Luke Cage"), and more join the cast.

Of course, there is also a slew of actors reprising their well-known roles, including Chris Noth as Carrie's forever love interest, Mr. Big, David Eigenberg as Miranda's husband, Steve Brady, and Evan Handler as Charlotte's husband, Harry Goldenblatt.

On a more somber note, Willie Garson, who played the iconic role of Carrie's best friend Stanford Blatch, also planned on joining the cast, but he tragically passed away due to pancreatic cancer in September 2021. There's no word on whether he had shot any scenes before his death.