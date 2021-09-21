Willie Garson, Who Played The Beloved Stanford Blatch On Sex And The City, Has Died At 57

His most famous role was as Stanford Blatch, best friend to Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw on the hit HBO series "Sex and the City." Ever present in the show from the very beginning, Garson brought a loveable sense of joy to the part. At times somber, though often jovial, and always hilarious, Stanford was one of the series' irreplaceable heartbeats that made the show what it was.

But despite all of "Sex and the City" — through the entire series, two movies, and a revival that is still in production — and the resulting fame that came with it, that wasn't his favorite role. That was reserved for fatherhood.

Garson adopted his son, Nathen, in 2009. "He's an adult," Garson told Page Six last year, "and soon to be taking care of me which is really why I got him to be honest. He's lovely and a really special guy. He's wonderful and he's in college in Ohio." He'd always wanted to be a father and decided to become one as a single parent. "I had a long relationship off and on for like 20 years," he told Page Six, "and she never wanted to have a child, which is fine. And it was like my mid-life crisis. Like, I really wanted a child more than anything else. And I got one and we're partners, my kid and I." Nathen was seven when he was adopted.

Following the adoption of his son, Garson became quite active in the adoption community. He wound up serving as a spokesperson for National Adoption Day on two separate occasions.