And Just Like That, The Sex And The City Spin-Off Wraps Filming

As I sit at my laptop writing about the wrapped production of "And Just Like That...," the "Sex and the City" spin-off for HBO Max, I can't help but wonder, is it possible for any of us to know when we've finally wrapped or do we all just continue spinning off?

Sarah Jessica Parker's time as Carrie Bradshaw has finally come to a close, as the actress shared that she's completed filming "And Just Like That...," the HBO Max spin-off to "Sex and the City" to her Instagram. SJP noted that she was "feeling sentimental," closing the chapter on a character she's been playing since 1998. "This is my last walk, for now, as Carrie," she said behind the camera in her Instagram story video. "And that's it — wow." In the clip posted to her story, SJP recorded her final walk towards Stage 4 of the studio where "And Just Like That..." was produced.

The new series will focus on Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis), while Samantha (Kim Cattrall) will not be returning. Fortunately, the show has brought on new faces like Sara Ramírez ("Grey's Anatomy"), Sarita Choudhury ("The Green Knight"), Nicole Ari Parker ("Empire"), Karen Pittman ("Luke Cage"), and a return from some favorites like Aidan Shaw (John Corbett), and of course, Mr. Big (Chris Noth).