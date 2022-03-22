And Just Like That Season 2 Is Heading To HBO Max

The first season of "And Just Like That..." saw the return of three of the four actresses who helped make "Sex and the City" a phenomenon when it debuted in 1998. Sarah Jessica Parker returned as Carrie, newly widowed and now a podcaster. Charlotte (Kristin Davis) now parents two teens, navigating their everyday crises along with more profound parenting situations surrounding gender identity. Meanwhile, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) landed all the season's most divisive plot points, nursing a drinking problem and cheating on her husband with stand-up comic Che (Sara Ramirez).

"And Just Like That..." managed to irritate plenty of former "Sex and the City" fans, but a second season may be exactly what it needs to redeem itself. The series generated a record-breaking viewership, and vocal fans offered up ideas for how to course correct the series each week as it aired. If the show's writers' room takes the feedback into account, there's a chance this show could turn into something great. Plus, if the stars align — and that is, of course, a big if — the show could also finally get the chance to bring back the group's absent but oft-referenced fourth member, Samantha (Kim Cattrall).

Sorry, this Samantha fan might be getting ahead of herself. For now, the second season's plot is likely in very early stages, although I have no doubt the team has been brainstorming — a making-of documentary from back in January seemed to hint at the renewal long before it was announced. HBO Max's Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey also shared excitement about the renewal, saying, "We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories." After praising the cast and crew, she added, "We can't wait for fans to see what's in store for season 2!"

"And Just Like That..." season 1 is now streaming on HBO Max.