And Just Like That, HBO Max Set A New Record

The immediate success of "And Just Like That..." demonstrates that die-hard "Sex And The City" fans are still committed to the story of Carrie Bradshaw (Parker) and her friends, which first began in 1998. The show also garnered an all-time-high number of "first views" for a new HBO Max series, meaning it was the first title many users ever clicked on. For HBO, this statistic might be even more worth celebrating, as it means the staying power of "Sex and the City" is bringing brand-new subscribers to the service.

It'll be interesting to see if HBO Max releases any data about the show's growth over time. A watercooler moment involving Mr. Big (Chris Noth) and a Peloton has already become a talking point on Twitter, and the season is bound to create more buzz as its soapy plotlines unfold over the coming months. "And Just Like That..." also made waves long before it aired thanks to the much-discussed exit of Kim Cattrall, who played sexually adventurous Samantha Jones for the span of six seasons and two movies.