The Sex Lives Of College Girls Trailer: Mindy Kaling Takes On The College Rom-Com

Mindy Kaling conquered the high school halls with her Netflix coming-of-age series, "Never Have I Ever," so now she's taking her seat at the grown-ups table with the explicit drama of college. Instead of worrying about science projects and school trips, "The Sex Lives of College Girls" is all about adult problems — like which butt at this party of naked people is the most approachable?

And that's just the tip of the iceberg. The trailer sees the girls figuring out some budding romances, trying their hand at college sororities and, oddly, attending more than one elaborate costume party. Not that clothes seem to matter at what they literally call "a naked party."

Leading the series are four college freshmen who couldn't be more different except for one, uniting fact: they have no idea what they're doing. Pauline Chalamet's Kimberly is a former high school valedictorian who's over-prepared for college academics but lost when it comes to her social life. Luckily she's joined by the sex-positive, confident cornball Bela (Amrit Kaur), blonde, wealthy beauty queen Leighton (Reneé Rapp), and self-assured soccer star Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott). Between the four of them, surely something has to go right.

Here's how HBO describes the series:

"The Sex Lives of College Girls" follows four college roommates as they arrive at New England's prestigious Essex College. A bundle of contradictions and hormones, these girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating as they live out their new, free lives on campus."

If this is anything like their last coming-of-age series, co-creators Kaling and Justin Noble will let "The Sex Lives of College Girls" perfectly straddle the line between heartfelt and hilarious. The series also stars Midori Francis, Gavin Leatherwood, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lauren "Lolo" Spencer, Renika Williams, Sherri Shepherd, Maya Rose, Rob Huebel, and Nicole Sullivan.

"The Sex Lives of College Girls" premieres its first two episodes on HBO Max on November 18, 2021, followed by three new episodes on November 25 and December 2, before ending the season with two final episodes on December 9, 2021.