Peloton Stock Drops After Fictional Character's Death By Peloton

This article contains major spoilers for the first two episodes of HBO Max's "And Just Like That..." you have been warned.

The next time someone tries to argue that entertainment and pop culture don't have any influence on the way we live our day-to-day lives, feel free to send them this article and tell them to hush. Typically, product placement is super-beneficial for said product in popular shows and movies (think Reese's Pieces and "E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial"), but the inclusion of Peloton in the first two episodes of "And Just Like That...," the limited series continuation of the "Sex and the City" franchise, did the exact opposite. In the first episode, a beloved character dies of a heart attack after a 45-minute workout, reaching the milestone of their 1,000th Peloton ride. Following the show's debut, shares of Peleton fell by 11.3%. Peloton stocks have continued to tumble, dropping an additional 5% as of midmorning trading.

Similarly to the way Crock-Pot had to issue a statement following an unexpected product-related-fictional-character death on the show "This is Us," Peloton has been on serious damage control over the last 24-hours. The company had approved the show's use of the bike as well as a cameo from Peloton cycling instructor Jess King as the fictional "Allegra," but claims that HBO never told them that [SPOILER ALERT! LAST WARNING!] the husband of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Mr. Big (Chris Noth), was going to die immediately following his workout. "And just like that," Carrie says, "Big died."

Cue the dropped jaws.