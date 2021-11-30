And Just Like That Trailer: Can Some Things Change?

"The more I live, the more I find that, if you have good friends in your corner, anything is possible." So begins the latest, and likely final, trailer before the premiere of the new "Sex and the City" revival, "And Just Like That..." Where we previously had a premiere month to look forward to, we now have an official date: Thursday, December 9.

What's more, we're getting two episodes in a row. Both the first and second episodes of the revival are written and directed by series producer Michael Patrick King. Following this, episodes will air weekly on Thursdays until February when it wraps its ten-episode run. Or just the first season? As far as we know, this is a one-and-done situation, but I suppose stranger things have happened!

The trailer itself offers some interesting and suggestive content to digest. Given that we're already prone to gleefully reading into things (AKA reading all of the very visible cues right in front of us, you don't know!), what's a little harmless brainstorming?

Check out the official trailer below and we'll get into it.