Every Movie We Saw At Sundance 2024, From Must-Sees To The Totally Forgettable

It's been more than 10 years since "Be Right Back," the episode of "Black Mirror" starring Hayley Atwell and Domhnall Gleeson that centered on communicating with a version of a dead loved one created by artificial intelligence. Now the real world has basically caught up with that sci-fi premise, and "Eternal You," a new documentary from Hans Block and Moritz Riesewieck, dives into the murky quagmire of what that means.

While AI companies aren't yet to the point that they can create an android that looks and interacts believably like a human, several of them now provide less extreme services to bereaved people who are desperate for ways to get closure after experiencing devastating personal losses. One uses ChatGPT to create a chat bot that types in the deceased's voice. Another uses vocal cloning technology to allow the dead to "speak" with the living in a familiar voice. A third tries to embed a digital nervous system into a digital baby so it can react in truly realistic ways when it's being interacted with. And yet another uses scans of audio and videos to create a digital replica of a dead person in virtual reality, so a mother can don goggles and interact with a daughter who died tragically young.

The doc does an excellent job of presenting several sides of the ethical and moral debate surrounding the existence of these companies and services, allowing tech bro founders the room to wax poetic about humanity's inevitable (to them, anyway) digital immortality while also featuring interviews with journalists and ethicists counteracting the points that were just made. There are interactions that appear to be positive for the customers, but a handful that are tragically negative: One of the dead men "speaking" through a chatbot tells his living lover that he's currently in hell, which naturally disturbs her a great deal, while another begins swearing at and threatening his own daughter.

In one exchange between siblings, a brother explains to his sister (who has been using a service to communicate with her dead lover) that these services may have been created with good intentions, but are still working in a capitalist system that is designed to extract money from the bereaved. At another point, someone says, "We don't know how consciousness is produced, which is a very important step if you want to replicate it with a machine." The filmmakers give the appearance of objectivity, but including moments like these seem to be subtle hints about where they stand in these debates.

There are some gut-wrenching lines here as you watch subjects have these digital interactions and grapple with the consequences, and one well-deployed shot of a cemetery is especially effective; it's a simple image on its own, but given the context of the conversations around it, viewers can almost imagine digital zombies rising from all of those graves. I'm lucky enough not to be in the position of having just lost a close loved one, so I'm in no position to cast judgment on these people or claim there's a "right" way to grieve. But one thing seems clear: Capitalizing on the digital afterlife is likely going to be a lucrative business model in the years to come. If you'd like to see a glimpse of what's coming, "Eternal You" provides an effective, if slightly depressing, primer. (Ben Pearson)

/Film Rating: 8.5 out of 10