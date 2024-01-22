Sasquatch Sunset Review: A Profane And Profound Look At Creatures That Never Existed [Sundance]

How far does a bit have to go before it stops being a bit? It's been conventional wisdom that the Sasquatch (aka Bigfoot, aka "The Legend of Boggy Creek," aka that rad dude from the Jack Link's commercials) is not nor has never been a living creature, similar to the dozens of other fellow cryptids that have followed in its wake. Yet belief in the Sasquatch continues to this day, and while a portion of that belief can be chalked up to urban legends, mental illness, and the like, there seem to be as many or more people who perpetuate belief in Bigfoot simply because they enjoy the idea. In other words, it's a bit, but they're committed to it.

"Committed to the bit" perfectly describes the latest feature from The Zellner Brothers (David and Nathan) entitled "Sasquatch Sunset." The film is a 90-minute-long slice-of-life, documentary-style collection of footage that follows the daily trials and tribulations of an average Sasquatch family. There's no dialogue, just a collection of grunts, groans, howls, and other bodily functions that serve as the main form of communication between the creatures. If Sasquatches were real, "Sasquatch Sunset" would serve as a "Planet Earth"-style unfettered look at their existence, their socialization, their habits, and their place in the animal kingdom.

Of course, Sasquatches are not real, and it's in that truth that the uncanny tone of the film lies. Given that what we're watching is a film featuring human actors in makeup acting like mythical creatures, the movie could be seen as a tedious exercise in irony, an overlong sketch, or an "Adult Swim"-type troll (the movie's penchant for scatological humor would lend itself to this interpretation). Yet there's something else at work in "Sasquatch Sunset," as indicated by that title; the film ultimately feels like a moving expression of something that the author John Koenig dubbed "anemoia," where a sense of nostalgia is created for a thing that never was.