1978's Superman Struggled To Find A Way To Make Christopher Reeve Fly

The story of bringing 1978's "Superman" to the big screen is basically the tale of director Richard Donner going against everything his producers were telling him. The movie itself helped establish the modern blockbuster, turning the idea of a comic book adaptation from a silly, campy affair to a serious concept in the public consciousness. But none of that would have happened without Donner.

Producer Alexander Salkind had a plan for Supes' big screen debut, but once Donner came onboard, he quickly switched things up to ensure the film treated its subject matter with some reverence. After he'd salvaged what he claimed was a truly awful script, the director set about making the best Superman movie he could, resulting in the now-beloved blockbuster we all know.

It wasn't easy. Donner considered filming "Superman" the toughest two years of his life, partly because he was tasked with shooting the first and second movie back-to-back, before being fired and replaced by Richard Lester. In fact, Donner described the process of shooting as "making an impossible film," a lot of which had to do with the aforementioned script issues. But there were practical challenges, too — especially when it came to the all-important flying scenes.