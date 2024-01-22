Your Monster Review: A Wickedly Romantic, Funny And Subversive Twist On A Fairy Tale Trope [Sundance]

"Your Monster" would be a slight but winning film if it merely stopped there, allowing Monster and Laura to become a couple and get one over on the egotistical Jacob. Yet Lindy isn't interested in making a syrupy film; inspired by her own life experience, "Your Monster" delves into thornier issues. The movie explores the way relationships in the art world (romantic and otherwise) can be positively or negatively misconstrued, the way romantic feelings for someone else don't turn off like a light switch even after they've treated you atrociously, and the disturbingly surreal feeling of being a young person struggling with a life-threatening disease (something this writer has personal experience with).

All of this may be too much for the film to bear were it not for the deft tonal control Lindy has over it, and Barrera's performance is the glue that holds it all together. While the cast of "Your Monster" all bring something wonderful to the table, this is Barrera's movie, and deservedly so: she not only proves herself adept at being a Diane Keaton-esque rom-com lead, but makes Laura believably downtrodden. Her performance allows the film to focus tightly on the major theme of repression, where Laura's failings have less to do with ability and more to do with keeping her emotions pent up.

That theme is part and parcel of the film's play-within-a-movie, in which a repressed finishing school girl rebels against the patriarchal system she's trying to fit into. While only a few of the show's musical numbers are performed, the final number is a show-stopper along the lines of "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" from "Dreamgirls" with a horror twist. It's a twist you may or may not see coming, and how you see "Your Monster" will greatly depend on how oppressed or repressed you feel; if you're privileged enough to let your monster out often, the film may seem a little too obvious. For those of us who feel wronged, held back, or otherwise unfulfilled, "Your Monster" is just the type of sly, clever, and passionate movie you'll want to open the closet door for.

/Film Rating: 9 out of 10