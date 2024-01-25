Presence Review: Steven Soderbergh Takes POV Cinema To New Heights With A Suspenseful, Terrific Ghost Story [Sundance]

Perhaps the biggest reason why the ghost story has enjoyed such popularity and power for so long is because it lies at the crux of some of humanity's most fundamental mysteries. For one thing, it addresses the question of life after death in a way that doesn't require belief in pearly gates or eternal hellfire, as it presupposes the existence of the soul. After all, if a person's energy can change the mood of a room, can't that same energy exist independently of a body and remain noticeable? Additionally, the total unknowability of ghosts is at once a source of fear and melancholy: if such entities exist, we can't know for sure what their intentions are, and if we might be facing such a fate, wouldn't such constraints as having no body and no voice be remarkably frustrating and lonely?

Steven Soderbergh's latest feature, "Presence," addresses these concepts in a remarkably effective fashion. While the basic tropes of the haunted house ghost story are present in the film, it's thanks to Soderbergh's maverick, almost impish auteurist tendencies that it transcends and remixes those tropes due to one major change: the entire film is shot from the entity's point of view. This is more innovative than it sounds; while it's true that movies and especially horror films are no strangers to POV, the majority of POV films are of the "found footage" subgenre, and that's explicitly not the case in "Presence." In fact, Soderbergh's film belongs less to the found footage camp but more to films like "Lady in the Lake" and "Hardcore Henry," POV movies where we're seeing events through the eyes of a character and not a camera per se.

Who that character is and what, if anything, they may want lies at the core of "Presence," creating a remarkable sense of tension throughout the film. What Soderbergh, screenwriter David Koepp, and the movie's game ensemble cast have constructed here is a work of such intimate and immediate suspense that the film gets at what most powerfully motivates the ghost as a folkloric, horror/fantasy character: powerlessness.