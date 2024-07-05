Every Horror Movie Reference In Ti West's MaXXXine

This article contains spoilers for "MaXXXine."

Writer/director Ti West trilogy of films starring Mia Goth — "X," "Pearl," and now "MaXXXine" — are, first and foremost, a solid trio of character-based horror films. Taken at face value, they tell an eerie, sexy, and violent cautionary tale about two women, Pearl and Maxine (both played by Goth), whose ambitions for stardom lead them to commit sinful acts.

Taken metaphorically, however, the films have a ton to say about the history of cinema itself, with a particular focus on the tense relationship between prurience and art that's existed within the medium since its inception. Horror movies and pornographic films have long been associated with each other, and West draws on that connection to explore the effects cinema has on everything from standards of youth and beauty — particularly when it comes to women — as well as the American Dream of going from rags to riches.

While the trilogy doesn't necessarily omit influences from international cinema, it's clear that West is largely focused on American films as the best reflection of these themes. Where the first two movies took place in rural Texas, MaXXXine is set in "Tinseltown, California" in 1985, creating opportunities for a plethora of horror film references. What follows is an attempt to make a nearly-comprehensive list of every horror movie Easter egg in "MaXXXine." So grab your severed head, try not to scream, and keep repeating to yourself: it's only a movie ... it's only a movie...