Director Ti West's MaXXXine Was Inspired By One Of The Best Sci-Fi Horror Movies Ever Made

The pop culture nostalgia cycle might have moved on to the early 2000s, but for many filmmakers and movie fans, the '80s will never go out of style. That's certainly true for director Ti West, who returns this year with the third chapter of his horror trilogy that started with 2022's "X" and was shortly followed by a surprise prequel, "Pearl." Star Mia Goth will return for this summer's bloody conclusion, "MaXXXine," in which aspiring adult film star (and massacre survivor) Maxine Minx is now trying to break into mainstream movies with a role in horror movie "The Puritan II."

"MaXXXine" is set in 1985 Los Angeles, six years after the events of "X." West recently told Empire magazine that "the '80s aspect of it was a natural, chronological thing" — but that it was also a great opportunity to draw inspiration from '80s movies. For many people, that phrase conjures up titles like "Sixteen Candles," "Teen Wolf," "The Goonies," and perhaps even "Weird Science." But it was a decade full of flavor, and West wanted to bring to life the "urban, gritty '80s" rather than the "dorky '80s." After all, he argues, "'Terminator' is just as much an '80s movie as 'The Breakfast Club.'"

Speaking to Total Film, the director describes "MaXXXine" as "a very rich movie" that features everything from "a 'Terminator'-like aesthetic to a Paul Schrader 'Hardcore' thing to 'Vice Squad' to Giallo." The plot of the movie collides with the real-life rampage of serial killer Richard Ramirez, aka the Night Stalker, and the trailer for "MaXXXine" definitely had echoes of '80s neo-noir mystery-thrillers like the aforementioned "Hardcore." After the grainy "Texas Chain Saw Massacre"-style '70s look of "X" and the glorious Technicolor of "Pearl," West is shaking things up again with this sequel.