Mia Goth Says MaXXXine Will Be 'The Best Movie' Of Ti West's New Trilogy

Ti West's "X" seemed to have come out of nowhere upon its release in March of 2022. While its existence was advertised along with a premiere at the SXSW Film and TV Festival, nobody could have predicted the fact that it was the first film in a franchise. We certainly didn't expect its follow-up prequel, "Pearl," to be released months later after a back-to-back shoot. Regardless, "X" and "Pearl" quickly became the must-watch horror movies of the year, and luckily for fans, their story isn't done yet.

"MaXXXine," a trilogy-concluder that follows the titular starlet (Mia Goth) after the events of "X," wasn't secretly shot like "Pearl" was. However, according to a new interview with Variety, Goth did reveal that cameras will roll sometime soon, promising that it's the highlight of this unlikely franchise. "It's the best script of the three by far," the actress said. "It's going [to] be the best movie of the three."

"MaXXXine" will be set in 1980s Los Angeles, following Maxine as she struggles with the demons of her past and pursues her acting dreams. Although that sounds relatively lowkey, don't expect the film to avoid the terror and violence of its predecessors. "It's the biggest story of the three with the highest stakes and Maxine has gone through so much at this point," said Goth. "So when we find her in this new world, she's just a force to be reckoned with and she goes through some pretty wild adventures."