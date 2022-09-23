Let's Talk About Mia Goth's Most Disturbing Scene In Pearl

This article contains major spoilers for "Pearl."

Ti West blew audiences away with his 1970s-era slasher film "X," which saw Mia Goth in a dual role as budding adult film starlet Maxine Minx, and donning extensive prosthetics to play the psycho-biddy hagsploitation villain of Pearl. Shortly after "X" was becoming an early contender for one of the best horror releases of the year, West and A24 announced that they had already shot a secret prequel film titled "Pearl," which would again star Goth as the youthful version of her elderly character in "X."

As fantastic as Goth had been in films like "X," "Suspiria," and "Emma," her turn as the young and ambitious Pearl is a tour de force, with even cinematic legend Martin Scorsese singing her praises. Goth is featured in every scene in "Pearl," which means the movie lives and dies by the success of her work. Fortunately, Mia Goth gives a performance that should put her in the Oscar conversation for Best Actress, if only the Academy didn't have such a problem with horror.

"Pearl" is a technicolor fever dream, as if Ti West remade "The Wizard of Oz" as a horror movie, with Goth as a deranged version of Dorothy Gale. Desperate to find her "somewhere over the rainbow," Pearl's grasp on reality slips further and further as she pursues her fantastic dreams of leaving her family's farm and becoming a movie star. Pearl will stop at nothing to achieve her dreams, eliminating anything and anyone that stands in the way of her passions. Goth is truly electrifying to watch throughout "Pearl," and her dedication in one particularly disturbing scene will have audiences talking for years.