Pearl Trailer: Mia Goth Is The Star She Deserves To Be

As she kneels beside her bed, a young Pearl prays to the sky pleading, "Please Lord, make me the biggest star the world has ever known so I may get far, far away from this place." The character of Pearl read like a tragic figure in "X," but now that we can clearly see that she's always been a monstrous femme, it may completely change the way audiences initially viewed the character as an old woman. Knowing how Pearl ends up toward the end of her life, it's fascinating to see what led her to become the alligator-feeding killer we know her to be. "I wanna be special, dancing up on the screen like the pretty girls in the pictures," she says, like a twisted version of Dorothy Gale singing about going somewhere over the rainbow in "The Wizard of Oz."

It looks as if Pearl is the type of monster who was made, not born, and her murderous rampage is a means to escape her restrictive family life. And yet, we see her believing that there may be something "wrong" with her, so even as she destroys those around her, Pearl appears to still have a moral compass. Ti West really put in a lot of brilliant character work while developing both "X" and now "Pearl," and getting these films back to back allows audiences a fascinating look on the way films can change completely depending on how much backstory is provided by the filmmaker. I'm obsessed. "Pearl" cannot get here fast enough.