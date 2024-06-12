The 10 Greatest Lines In Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Ranked

"The problem with dialogue is that it tends to slow things down," director George Miller said, in a recent interview with The Telegraph. "Film is a medium often best enjoyed at high speed."

Few films move at a higher speed than Miller's "Mad Max" series, which came tearing back into town after a 30-year break with "Mad Max: Fury Road" and revved its engines again this year for "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga." The movies are set in a post-apocalyptic Wasteland that was created by devastating wars over dwindling resources. Somewhere in the middle of all those wars, people decided to take their anger out on books, resulting in mass book burnings that left the remains of human civilization with a paucity of vocabulary. The old words are carefully preserved by the History Men, who tattoo them on their skin. Meanwhile, the denizens of the Wasteland concoct new phrases to describe their world — like "bloodbag" and "black thumb."

Miller and his co-writer Nick Lathouris take a very lean approach to dialogue, but between the paring down of words and the oddities of Wasteland dialectic, the lines that did survive have a strange poetry to them that lingers in the ears. Let's take a wander through the greatest quotes from "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga."

Warning: major spoilers for "Furiosa" ahead!