Taking On Furiosa's Villain Role 'Scared The S*** Out Of' Chris Hemsworth

Without question, one of the most anticipated movies of the summer is "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga." Serving as a prequel to 2015's action masterpiece "Mad Max: Fury Road," director George Miller is finally back nearly a decade later to deliver the long-promised fifth entry in his legendary franchise. This time around, we have a familiar hero in Furiosa, now played by Anya Taylor-Joy ("The Queen's Gambit"), facing off against a new villain in Dementus, played by Chris Hemsworth ("Thor"). For Hemsworth, in particular, playing the villain in the latest "Mad Max" film was a scary prospect.

In a new cover story for Entertainment Weekly, Hemsworth revealed that he felt some trepidation in taking on the role. The actor, who has played Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for nearly 15 years, explained that it "scared the s*** out of me." Why would one of the biggest stars in the world be scared of a franchise film when he's very accustomed to starring in big franchise films at this point? For starters, even though he had two years to study the script, two weeks before shooting began, Hemsworth realized he wasn't ready:

"I don't really have a handle on the character. And I don't quite have all the confidence that I would normally have walking into this."

To get ready, Hemsworth decided to take some advice from Miller and spent time journaling as the villain Dementus, a character the two of them worked together to create for "Furiosa." One night, the actor woke up and began writing as the character. As he explained: