How Chris Hemsworth And Director George Miller Cooked Up Furiosa's Wild Villain [CinemaCon 2024]

Since the "Furiosa" trailer first released in November 2023, one of the top questions on most fans' minds was exactly what the deal was with Chris Hemsworth's character, Dementus. From the trailers, he sure seemed like an antagonist, but he also felt a little too cool and fun to be a straightforward villain. Chris Hemsworth is always likable, after all, especially when he gets to use his native Aussie accent. At Warner Bros.' CinemaCon 2024 presentation in Las Vegas, attended by /Film's own Ryan Scott, director George Miller shed some light on creating the new villain Dementus for the upcoming prequel film, as well as his thought process on hiring Hemsworth for the role.

"There needed to be an element of charisma" to this character, Miller said. "There had to be a spontaneity and a darkness to it," so Hemsworth took inspiration from dictators throughout history. Of course, Marvel fans have long known that Hemsworth can be charming — it's what made Thor such a fan-favorite even when his standalone movies weren't universally beloved — but the darkness part should hopefully feel fresh and surprising to mainstream viewers. Hemsworth has taken Thor to some dark places throughout the MCU, but rarely has he acted like an intimidating villain.

Miller also talked about how he had a tough time finding the right actor to play Dementus, before having a "far reaching and multi-leveled" conversation with Hemsworth which convinced him the guy was right for the job. By the sound of it, Miller wasn't pressuring Hemsworth to take the role, nor was Hemsworth over-eager to take it; the opportunity simply felt right to both of them. "In the process, the characters emerged," Miller explained.