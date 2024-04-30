Chris Hemsworth Knows Why Thor: Love & Thunder Failed, And He Blames Himself

According to the Vanity Fair interview linked above, Hemsworth expressed some of the frustrations and anxieties that came with embodying such a popular superhero that was part of a sprawling cinematic universe:

"Sometimes I felt like a security guard for the team. I would read everyone else's lines, and go, 'Oh, they got way cooler stuff. They're having more fun. What's my character doing?' It was always about, 'You've got the wig on. You've got the muscles. You've got the costume. Where's the lighting?' Yeah, I'm part of this big thing, but I'm probably pretty replaceable."

Although "Love and Thunder" was a misfire due to many reasons, it would be unfair to pin all blame on Hemsworth, whose comedic talents worked immensely in his favor in "Thor: Ragnarok," an entry that feels tonally balanced despite its eccentricities. Moreover, Hemsworth has succinctly channeled the best aspects of what makes Thor likable in movies featuring different versions of the character, be it an arrogant god on the brink of self-discovery or a broken husk of a man forever altered by trauma. This complexity that Hemsworth brings to the role has also been endorsed by Robert Downey Jr., who praised the actor for the "wit and gravitas" he injects into the Asgardian god of thunder, balancing "restraint, fire, and gentleness" (via Vanity Fair).

Hemsworth's upcoming projects include the highly-anticipated "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," where he plays the warlord Dementus, who emerges as a key player in the unpredictable and treacherous Wasteland of the "Mad Max" saga. Per Hemsworth, this role has "been a long wait," as it allows him to delve into the "complications and darkness" of a character who is much more than the strongest person in the room.