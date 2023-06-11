Chris Hemsworth Agrees With You That Thor: Love And Thunder Was Just Too Silly

Last summer, there was an uproar from visual effects artists who had become fed up with how Marvel Studios treats them and their work. From rushed deadlines to underbidding for their hard work, VFX artists are not happy with the comic book blockbuster studio. But perhaps the biggest issue is Marvel's production process which often finds a movie rolling cameras before the film's script has been finely tuned. This results in changes during principal photography that will create major shifts for post-production, which is where visual effects help to finalize a movie that is bringing the unbelievable to life on the big screen.

Despite the fact that Waititi reportedly used the production delays for "Thor: Love & Thunder" caused by the coronavirus pandemic to perfect the script, the filmmaker was also constantly changing what was on the page behind the scenes during production. Whether it was a completely different opening sequence or a couple of cameo appearances from previous MCU characters that ended up on the cutting room floor, there was plenty about "Thor: Love & Thunder" that we didn't see in the final version of the movie. There was also plenty in the movie that wasn't part of the original script, especially when it comes to jokes. Perhaps Marvel would do best to focus on solidifying a script for their film rather than rushing into production in order to meet a release date.

As it stands, it might be a while before we see another Thor adventure in the MCU. Hemsworth told GQ that he's going to do "some other stuff for awhile," but since Thor is one of the few members of the original Avengers line-up who is still an active superhero, he's likely to return for "Avengers: Kang Dynasty and/or "Avengers: Secret Wars." Stay tuned.