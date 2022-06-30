Two Fan-Favorites Were Cut From Thor: Love And Thunder

A Marvel movie is never truly finished until audiences file into the multiplex on opening night, the 20+ minutes of coming attractions finally come to a close, and the lights begin to dim (to steal a memorable line from Nicole Kidman) as the familiar Marvel logo projects onto the big screen. To those who pay close attention to such matters, it's probably no surprise that many of these big-budget projects remain relatively in flux until the last minute. With three or four movies (and now multiple Disney+ shows) in production throughout the year, who could possibly envy the gymnastics that Kevin Feige likely has to do to keep track of every minute detail? Not even the well-oiled machine at Marvel Studios can anticipate every potential obstacle in their path, like the ongoing pandemic disrupting the release schedule of several movies and shows. But there's also the simple fact that filmmaking is inherently complicated, with natural changes taking place during the years-long process from scriptwriting to post-production.

Much the same apparently took place during the making of "Thor: Love and Thunder." That shouldn't come as any surprise, either, given that writer/director Taika Waititi himself has admitted that he finds his movies "in post." In this case, however, that meant that two fan-favorite characters ended up on the chopping block. Based on early reactions, the film is so jam-packed with characters that this was probably for the best. Still, actor Christian Bale's recent reveal that he actually performed opposite Peter Dinklage and Jeff Goldblum, both of whom have appeared in previous Marvel movies but ultimately didn't make the cut here, is sure to raise eyebrows among fans.