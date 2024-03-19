Chris Hemsworth Completely Improvised One Of Thor's Funniest Moments

When you think of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you might not think of improvisation as being central to its success. In fact, extemporaneous additions seem like the complete opposite of Kevin Feige's approach to establishing his gargantuan blockbuster franchise. The Marvel Studios head and his cohorts meticulously plan out each so-called "phase" of the MCU, carefully charting a course for their cinematic saga ahead of time.

Recently, however, this approach hasn't worked so well, with Feige and co. bombarding us with Marvel media, ultimately proving that too much of the MCU is essentially the franchise's Kryptonite. But for a long time, the plan was very much working. The Marvel machine was churning out hit after hit, with "Avengers: Endgame" and its record-breaking box office marking the apex of Marvel Studios' success. In that sense, deviating from the plan just doesn't seem to fit with the MCU ethos. But improvisation has actually formed a big part of the production process on many of the franchise's movies, especially when it comes to the comedy which has been so integral to those films' success.

While the MCU brand of humor has become somewhat grating of late, with writers seemingly willing to lean more on goofs and gags than actually telling a worthwhile story, for a long time the trademark Marvel humor was a crucial part of the franchise's appeal. Marvel kept things lighthearted and you knew that was part of the deal. Joss Whedon helped cement that approach when he brought his comedic sensibility to "The Avengers" in 2012, which then seemed to inform subsequent Marvel films' humor. But Whedon was just part of the story. The actors themselves have arguably helped shape MCU humor just as much, and a lot of that has come from improvisation.