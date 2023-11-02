Why Too Much Marvel Became The Company's Kryptonite

While many of the cracks in Marvel Studios' armor have been there for a hot minute, it wasn't until 2023 that it became glaringly obvious just how much trouble the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in. Sure, you could argue that something like Jonathan Majors' legal woes was out of its control, but for the most part, the House of Ideas has always been and continues to be its own worst enemy. Whether it entails pushing its visual effects artists beyond their limits, trying (and failing) to bend the way television is produced to its whims, or rushing right into the next major MCU saga without so much as a breather after "Avengers: Endgame" capped off a record-breaking, industry-shaking 11-year run of films, Marvel Studios has committed a whole lot of missteps, and they're finally catching up to it.

That said, if one were to single out a single issue as the company's kryptonite (and I know, I'm mixing comic book brands, but stay with me here), it would have to be the sheer amount of stuff Marvel has churned out since 2020. Yes, folks have been clutching their pearls and going on about the danger of superhero fatigue for a while, yet for many years, the box office told a very different story. As in "The Boy Who Cried Wolf," though, there came a time when that threat was very real and Marvel Studios was too late to recognize that before suffering the consequences.

Now, Variety has published an extensive piece that breaks down the various fires head honcho Kevin Feige and his team are trying to put out at the moment, many of which can be traced back to a misguided decision made in 2020: to start releasing a never-ending stream of Marvel stuff in the first place.