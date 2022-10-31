Will The Eternals Return To The MCU? Here's What We Know

We have not, it seems, seen the last of Sersi and the gang, as the Eternals are going to appear again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The question is, when will they show up? And, perhaps more importantly, where are they going to show up? We will get into some speculation and analysis but first, let's go over precisely what we know.

Producer Nate Moore recently spoke with the folks at Comicbook.com, and amazingly enough, he was pretty straightforward when asked whether or not 2021's "Eternals" was the end of the line for those characters. "I don't want to spoil anything, but we have not seen the last of those characters," Moore said. So there we have it!

That answer does, however, leave much to be desired. Moore is incredibly unspecific. Not only does he not mention any specific projects or a timeline, but he doesn't touch on any specific characters, either. The cast for director Chloe Zhao's "Eternals" was downright massive, so any number of the people from that ensemble could pop up elsewhere in the MCU, not necessarily all of them. What about that character from the end credits scene, for example? With that being said, let's try to figure out what we can from Moore's few words on the matter.