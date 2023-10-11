Marvel's Disastrous TV Production Pipeline Should Be A Lesson For Hollywood

When Marvel Television, the team that made shows like "Daredevil," "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.", and "Inhumans," was disbanded in 2019 and the film executives from Marvel Studios firmly took the reins of the company's promising slate of TV shows about to hit Disney+, the reaction from comic book fans was a sigh of relief. Finally, all Marvel projects would be directly overseen by Kevin Feige and his team, which, given their track record in movies up to that point, should ensure a level of consistent quality across the board.

That was the dream. But that dream died surprisingly quickly.

"WandaVision" started strong and sputtered in its climax. "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" touched on a few interesting ideas, but got too bogged down with things like the "Power Broker." There were a few bright spots in the shows that followed. "Loki" season 1 and "Ms. Marvel" are the best seasons of TV Marvel Studios has made so far, while smaller highlights (like the casting of Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop in "Hawkeye") seemed poised to pay off in a murky way down the line, either in a film or another show. After the peak of "Avengers: Endgame," it didn't take long for the Marvel Disney+ shows to develop something of a rocky reputation overall — one that hit a critical and cultural crater with this past summer's "Secret Invasion."

So what happened? Why was the studio that released an unprecedented string of box office behemoths so flummoxed by applying that strategy to the small screen? It turns out their entire approach was seriously flawed — so much so, the studio is undergoing a massive overhaul in the way it'll be developing shows moving forward.

We can only hope other companies in Hollywood haven't already incorporated those now-shredded pages from the Marvel playbook into their own practices.