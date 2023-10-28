Is Shang-Chi 2 Still Happening, Or Will Marvel Keep Delaying It Forever?

In the years since "Avengers: Endgame" brought a close to the "Infinity Saga" (the preferred nomenclature for the 20+ films that made up Phases 1, 2, and 3 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe), the superhero studio quickly pivoted to replacing its original line-up with a host of new and relatively lesser-known figures. 2021's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" led the charge of fresh faces that also included the ensemble cast of "Eternals," Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova in "Black Widow," Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," and the team-up between Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) with Brie Larson's Carol Danvers in "The Marvels." Are these characters meant to ring in the next generation of Avengers (or, in Yelena's case, Thunderbolts)? That appears to be the plan, but with the next couple of major crossover movies already spoken for (hint: these include "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars"), Kevin Feige will be hard-pressed to find room for his new stable of superheroes.

That quest likely begins with a sequel to "Shang-Chi," with star Simu Liu reprising his role as Shang-Chi and filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton returning to the director's chair. Curiously, however, there have been little to no updates on the production for quite some time in the two years since it was announced. Considering that the upcoming slate of Marvel projects have been set in stone through May of 2027 and Liu's own comments pointing to some behind-the-scenes indecision, all signs seem to be pointing to a lengthy wait for fans of the martial arts movie. Here's what we know about the status of "Shang-Chi 2."