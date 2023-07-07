Simu Liu Says Shang-Chi 2 Keeps Getting Pushed Back, And That Feels Like A Big Problem For Marvel

One of the movies that helped let the world know that movies were, indeed, back after the pandemic was Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." Not only was the film a large hit under the circumstances, but it centered on a completely new hero that audiences were largely unfamiliar with, played by Simu Liu. It worked out and, as these things often go, Marvel was quick to announce a sequel. Close to two years later, we've heard next to nothing about it. Turns out there's a good reason for that.

Liu recently joined the new social media platform Threads and hosted a little "ask me anything" to his new followers. Naturally, someone asked about the status of "Shang-Chi 2." While the actor couldn't say too much, he did provide a little update as to when we might be able to expect the film, and why it's taking so long. "Was told it would follow Avengers but that keeps pushing back due to circumstances beyond my control hope to have more concrete news to share soon," the actor said.

There are two "Avengers" films on the way as part of Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with both "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars" on the way. But as Liu points out, Marvel's slate has been pushed back several times, most recently due to the ongoing writers' strike in Hollywood. As it stands, "The Kang Dynasty" won't arrive until May 2026, with "Secret Wars" due to follow in May "2027." So, at best, we would be looking at late 2027 for Shang-Chi's next solo adventure, which feels like a problem.