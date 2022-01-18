Here's What Simu Liu Wants To See In Shang-Chi 2

In an interview with Complex, star Simu Liu spoke about what he'd like to see in the sequel for "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." He said:

I think just what Shaun decides to do with all this newfound power, you know? It kind of consumed his father, consumed Wenwu. I'm curious as to how someone much younger, much more inexperienced, would fare against the rings. Just this idea of all of a sudden being gifted something that's so powerful but also so dangerous. And then the other big question I have is, you know, in what way does Shaun fit in with the rest of the MCU? Who are you going to see? What kind of crazy team-ups? What kinda tie-ins, Easter eggs? I'm just as much in the dark and everyone else, so I don't know anything, but I'm excited to dive into that process.

I love that he wants to explore what that sort of power can do to you. It's a theme we saw explored in "WandaVision," and let's just say Wanda didn't go a great job with hers. (Fight me on this. I don't like that the series just ended with some dirty looks. She messed those people up, folks. There need to be consequences.)

I feel like Shang-Chi would do a much better job with his powers, but hey, what if his sister Xialing (Meng'er Zhang) does something he can't forgive? What if her taking over their father's organization means he has to fight her? Could he go dark as well? I don't care. I just want more Shang-Chi!