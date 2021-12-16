Shang-Chi Director Wants Jackie Chan In The Sequel, And Now So Do We

"Shang-Chi" fans may remember that this year's film paid direct homage to Jackie Chan in an epic fight sequence set on a San Francisco city bus. The entire scene is packed with visually striking martial arts moves, but action designers Chris Cowan and Yung Lee told YouTube channel Corridor Crew that one move in particular brought Chan to mind. When Shang-Chi gains the upper hand on his attackers by utilizing his jacket as a tool, it calls to mind Chan's knack for using anything and everything around him as a springboard for great on-screen action.

Cretton says seeing Chan in one of his movies is "a lifelong dream," telling CinemaBlend, "Yeah, let's put that out there." The conversation may just be wishful thinking at this point, but it's on the record now, and we'll surely spend the next several months daydreaming about the possible role Chan could take in the "Shang-Chi" sequel.

The sequel to "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" does not yet have a release date.