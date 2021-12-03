The Morning Watch: Creating The Shang-Chi Bus Fight, Reviewing Nunchuck Combat In Movies & More

In this edition, see how Marvel Studios created a seven-minute fight sequence on the bus in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." Plus, hear what a nunchuck expert and stuntwoman thinks about how the martial arts weapons have been used in action movies like "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," "Enter the Dragon," and more. And finally, listen as "House of Gucci" star Jared Leto breaks down a few of his prominent characters from different periods in his career.