Oof, Jonathan Majors Makes Loki Season 2 Episode 3 Pretty Awkward

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Loki."

To this point in "Loki" season 2, it's felt easier than expected to compartmentalize the series — not just from connections to the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe, but also from the disturbing criminal allegations surrounding actor Jonathan Majors. Until episode 3, any trace of the villainous He Who Remains has been limited to foreboding statues at the Time Variance Authority. The opening shot of the entire season awkwardly opened on a close-up of this very image, in fact, which seemed to confirm previous statements that no reshoots took place following Majors' arrest. Otherwise, any trace of Kang's presence has remained hidden behind the curtain.

That all changed with this latest episode, however. Desperate to put the malfunctioning TVA back in order, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) follow the breadcrumbs left by Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) all the way to the Chicago World's Fair in 1893. In this branched timeline, one of the many hucksters and con-men trying to take advantage of the occasion and make a quick buck turns out to be none other than a variant of Kang, known as Victor Timely. While much of the hour is driven by the typical Loki/Mobius buddy comedy duo and Sylvie's (Sophia Di Martino) frequent interruptions as she's bent on killing any and all Kang variants she can get her hands on, it's Majors and his, uh, distinctive performance as Timely that receives the bulk of the episode's attention.

Unfortunately, giving him ample amounts of screen time and dialogue backfired in a big way. With so much weight placed on Timely's moral worth, several uncomfortable moments arise, given what the actor is currently embroiled in. It all adds up to the best and worst episode of "Loki" so far.